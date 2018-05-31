Childish Gambino’s new single “This Is America,” which was released on May 7, has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single has garnered more than 1.3 million track equivalents in the U.S. alone, and over 2.6 million equivalents worldwide.

Childish Gambino is the hip-hop moniker for actor, writer, and producer Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Atlanta, Solo: A Star Wars Story). While performing double duty for Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest on May 5, the music video for Glover’s new single was released on YouTube. The video itself is a harrowing depiction of such topics as gun violence and race in the United States.

The single has been streamed approximately 147 million times in three weeks. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and held the position two weeks in a row. The track has also held number one spots on several other charts including the Overall Streaming Chart and The Digital Songs Chart.

The video for the track has achieved some high marks as well. It has accumulated 216 million views since its release, with 85.3 million of them coming within the first week, and it is currently the #1 song on the YouTube songs chart in 11 countries including the U.S., U.K., Australia and more.