The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike. The show airs at 8 p.m. CST on selected dates. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.
Upcoming shows:
May 20 – Zach Pietrini Band
May 23 – Cowboys in the Campfire
May 27 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
May 30 – Paul Thorn
June 3 – Canyon City
June 6 – Szlachetka
June 10 – Lee Roy Parnell
June 13 – Front Country
June 17 – India Ramey
June 20 – Christy Hays
June 24 – Race the Tide
July 1 – Courtney Marie Andrews