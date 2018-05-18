The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike. The show airs at 8 p.m. CST on selected dates. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.

Upcoming shows:

May 20 – Zach Pietrini Band

May 23 – Cowboys in the Campfire

May 27 – Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

May 30 – Paul Thorn

June 3 – Canyon City

June 6 – Szlachetka

June 10 – Lee Roy Parnell

June 13 – Front Country

June 17 – India Ramey

June 20 – Christy Hays

June 24 – Race the Tide

July 1 – Courtney Marie Andrews