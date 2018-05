The May/June 2018 digital edition is now available for download. This issue features an intimate conversation with one of our greatest living songwriters, John Prine. In the conversation, Prine discusses his most recent album The Tree Of Forgiveness, as well as … Continued

To view this content, Join Today or Sign In The Benefits of Membership: Subscription to the American Songwriter Print Magazine

Access to all Feature Magazine Content Online

Access to Print Edition Archives

Premium content in our Songwriter U section

Discounts on vinyl, Songwriter services, and other American Songwriter Partners

Exclusive access to members-only contests and giveaways Click to Join We've started an American Songwriter membership! Click here to learn more.