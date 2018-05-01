PRESS RELEASE

Woodinville, WA – May 1, 2018 – Mackie today announces an all-new personal PA plus matching portable Bluetooth® speakers – FreePlay™ Series Personal PA and Portable Bluetooth Speakers. Available in three models, the FreePlay LIVE™, FreePlay HOME™, and FreePlay GO™, the FreePlay Series delivers stunning sound quality and value for performers, presenters, and music lovers.

“The original FreePlay was incredibly versatile and powerful, but we knew we could add even more value,” says Ryan Cassady, Mackie Product Manager. “Not only is the new FreePlay LIVE even more compact, it offers a built-in battery and integrated mic stand mount, eliminating the need to buy additional accessories to get those capabilities.”

FreePlay LIVE is the perfect personal PA for anyone who needs a lightweight and great-sounding solution for music performance and speech presentations with plenty of power on tap. It can run on either AC or battery power, with the built-in high-capacity rechargeable battery offering up to 15 hours of rich, powerful sound. FreePlay LIVE is flexible, with inputs for your microphone, guitar, keyboard, or playback device. You can also stream music wirelessly from any Bluetooth® enabled device. Plus, with the FreePlay Connect™ app, you get mobile freedom to control levels, EQ, reverb, and more for amazing sound in any situation.

“FreePlay offers an unmatched listening experience from a speaker this portable and affordable,” remarks Cassady. “But we wanted to deliver that same incredible sound quality to even more people in two new ultra-portable music-dedicated models.”

The FreePlay HOME and GO Portable Bluetooth Speakers feature powerful, immersive sound tuned by the designers of some of the world’s most beloved and popular professional live sound and recording systems. Their compact, attractive design offers exceptional clarity and high-headroom power you won’t find from most speakers this sleek. Connect your device to FreePlay HOME or GO over Bluetooth, and even link it to a second FreePlay Series speaker with enhanced control via the FreePlay Connect™ app. Use them at home, or take them with you; the high-capacity rechargeable batteries offer up to 15 hours of room-filling sound. Plus, you can even use them as a power bank to recharge your USB devices.

The Mackie FreePlay Series Personal PA and Portable Bluetooth Speakers include the FreePlay LIVE, FreePlay HOME, and FreePlay GO, and are available worldwide beginning early May, 2018. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $559.99 for the FreePlay LIVE, $349.99 for the FreePlay HOME, and $256.99 for the FreePlay GO.

