On June 29, Parlophone will release three David Bowie albums: Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78), Christiane F. – Wir Kinder Vom Bahnoff Zoo and In Bertolt Brecht’s Baal.

Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78), having already been released on vinyl earlier this year for Record Store Day, will make a debut on both CD and digital formats. The album features live recordings of Bowie’s 1978 performances at Earl’s Court in London on June 30 and July 1 during his “Isolar II” tour. The set features primarily songs from the two albums, Low and “Heroes,” but also includes performances of hits such as; “Fame,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “The Jean Genie” and “Station to Station.” Welcome to the Blackout (Live London ’78) will be available in a physical two disc CD and online for download or streaming in both standard and high-definition.

Christiane F. – Wir Kinder Von Bahnoff Zoo is a soundtrack comprised of previous work by Bowie that accompanied the 1981 film based on the 1978 autobiography by German actress Christiane Vera Felscherinow. Several tracks included on the album are, “Stay” (Station To Station, 1976), “Warszawa” (Low, 1977), “V-2 Schneider” (“Heroes,” 1977), and “Look Back In Anger” (Lodger, 1979). The album will be re-released on a limited edition red vinyl pressing and available at “brick and mortar” retail stores.

David Bowie In Bertolt Brecht’s Baal is an EP with five tracks performed by Bowie, originally written for the 1918 play, “Baal,” by German playwright Bertolt Brecht. This reissue, a 10’’ vinyl in a six-panel sleeve that replicates the original 1982 packaging, will also be available in “brick and mortar” retail stores.

Track lists for the albums are below:

Welcome To The Blackout (Live London ’78) Disc One Disc Two 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. “Warszawa” “‘Heroes'” “What In The World” “Be My Wife” “The Jean Genie” “Blackout” “Sense Of Doubt” “Speed Of Life” “Sound And Vision” “Breaking Glass” “Fame” “Beauty And The Beast” 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. “Five Years” “Soul Love” “Star” “Hang On To Yourself” “Ziggy Stardust” “Suffragette City” “Art Decade” “Alabama Song” “Station To Station” “TVC 15” “Stay” “Rebel Rebel” Christiane F. – Wir Kinder Von Bahnoff Zoo track list: Side One Side Two 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. “V-2 Schneider” “TVC 15” “‘Heroes/Helden'” “Boys Keep Swinging” “Sense Of Doubt” 1. 2. 3. 4. “Station To Station” “Look Back In Anger “Stay” “Warszawa” David Bowie In Bertolt Brecht’s Baal track list: Side One Side Two 1. 2. “Baal’s Hymn (Der Choral Vom Großen Baal)” “Remembering Marie A. (Erinnerung An Die Marie A.)” 1. 2. 3. “Ballad Of The Adventurers (Die Ballad Von Den Abenteurern)” “The Drowned Girl (Vom Ertrunkenen Mädchen)” “The Dirty Song”