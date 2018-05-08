This morning, Rayland Baxter announced plans to release a new album, Wide Awake. Due July 13 on ATO Records, the album follows Baxter’s 2015 LP Imaginary Man.

For Wide Awake, the Nashville-based artist enlisted producer Butch Walker, who helped Baxter flesh out a set of tunes he spent three months writing while living in an abandoned rubber band factory in Franklin, Kentucky. Additional musicians on the album include Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick and Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath. Baxter also tapped his father, Bucky, to play pedal steel.

“Casanova” is Wide Awake‘s first single, and, with its big, psych-jangle production and cynically humorous lyrics, announces the album as an intriguing evolution from the more melodic folk of Imaginary Man.

Listen to “Casanova,” see the Wide Awake track list, and check out Baxter’s upcoming tour dates below.



Wide Awake track list:

1. “Strange American Dream”

2. “Casanova”

3. “Angeline”

4. “79 Shiny Revolvers”

5. “Amelia Baker”

6. “Without Me”

7. “Hey Larocco”

8. “Sandra Monica”

9. “Everything To Me”

10. “Let It All Go, Man”

Tour dates:

2-Jun- Wellston, MI – Camp Greensky

Wide Awake Tour, Leg 1

12-Jul- Washington, DC – Union Stage

13-Jul- New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

14-Jul- Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

15-Jul- Richmond, VA – Broadberry

18-Jul- Nashville, TN – Basement East

20-Jul- Birmingham, AL – Saturn

21-Jul- Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

24-Jul- Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall

25-Jul- Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern

26-Jul- Detroit, MI – Otus Supply

27-Jul- Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache

28-Jul- Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

1-Aug- Indianapolis, IN – Hifi

2-Aug- Davenport, IA – Triple Crown Whiskey Bar

3-Aug- St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

4-Aug- Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck

5-Aug- Omaha, NE – Slowdown

9-Aug- Denver, CO – Bluebird

With Shakey Graves:

24-Aug- Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden w/ Shakey Graves

25-Aug- Missoula, MT – Big Sky Amphitheatre w/ Shakey Graves

26-Aug- Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves

27-Aug- Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves

28-Aug- Boise, ID – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves

30-Aug- Morrison, CO – Red Rocks w/ Shakey Graves

Wide Awake Tour, Leg 2

5-Sep- Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret

6-Sep- Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

7-Sep- Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

9-Sep- Portland, OR – Doug Fir

14-Sep- San Diego, CA – Belly Up

15-Sep- Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge

16-Sep- Templeton, CA – Whale Rock Festival

20-Sep- Crystal Bay, NV – Red Room at Crystal Bay

21-Sep- Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst

23-Sep- Sonoma, CA – Harvest Music Festival

28-Sep- Roseland, VA – Devil’s Backbone Hoopla

30-Sep- Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival