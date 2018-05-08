This morning, Rayland Baxter announced plans to release a new album, Wide Awake. Due July 13 on ATO Records, the album follows Baxter’s 2015 LP Imaginary Man.
For Wide Awake, the Nashville-based artist enlisted producer Butch Walker, who helped Baxter flesh out a set of tunes he spent three months writing while living in an abandoned rubber band factory in Franklin, Kentucky. Additional musicians on the album include Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick and Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath. Baxter also tapped his father, Bucky, to play pedal steel.
“Casanova” is Wide Awake‘s first single, and, with its big, psych-jangle production and cynically humorous lyrics, announces the album as an intriguing evolution from the more melodic folk of Imaginary Man.
Listen to “Casanova,” see the Wide Awake track list, and check out Baxter’s upcoming tour dates below.
Wide Awake track list:
1. “Strange American Dream”
2. “Casanova”
3. “Angeline”
4. “79 Shiny Revolvers”
5. “Amelia Baker”
6. “Without Me”
7. “Hey Larocco”
8. “Sandra Monica”
9. “Everything To Me”
10. “Let It All Go, Man”
Tour dates:
2-Jun- Wellston, MI – Camp Greensky
Wide Awake Tour, Leg 1
12-Jul- Washington, DC – Union Stage
13-Jul- New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
14-Jul- Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live
15-Jul- Richmond, VA – Broadberry
18-Jul- Nashville, TN – Basement East
20-Jul- Birmingham, AL – Saturn
21-Jul- Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
24-Jul- Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall
25-Jul- Cleveland, OH – Beachland Tavern
26-Jul- Detroit, MI – Otus Supply
27-Jul- Grand Rapids, MI – The Stache
28-Jul- Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
1-Aug- Indianapolis, IN – Hifi
2-Aug- Davenport, IA – Triple Crown Whiskey Bar
3-Aug- St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
4-Aug- Lawrence, KS – Bottleneck
5-Aug- Omaha, NE – Slowdown
9-Aug- Denver, CO – Bluebird
With Shakey Graves:
24-Aug- Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden w/ Shakey Graves
25-Aug- Missoula, MT – Big Sky Amphitheatre w/ Shakey Graves
26-Aug- Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves
27-Aug- Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves
28-Aug- Boise, ID – Knitting Factory w/ Shakey Graves
30-Aug- Morrison, CO – Red Rocks w/ Shakey Graves
Wide Awake Tour, Leg 2
5-Sep- Vancouver, BC – Biltmore Cabaret
6-Sep- Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
7-Sep- Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
9-Sep- Portland, OR – Doug Fir
14-Sep- San Diego, CA – Belly Up
15-Sep- Los Angeles, CA – Moroccan Lounge
16-Sep- Templeton, CA – Whale Rock Festival
20-Sep- Crystal Bay, NV – Red Room at Crystal Bay
21-Sep- Santa Cruz, CA – Catalyst
23-Sep- Sonoma, CA – Harvest Music Festival
28-Sep- Roseland, VA – Devil’s Backbone Hoopla
30-Sep- Asbury Park, NJ – Sea Hear Now Festival