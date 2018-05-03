In our March/April issue, we reviewed the Taylor Builder’s Edition K14ce Grand Auditorium, which you can read about here. Since then, we’ve also received the Builder’s Edition K24ce model. Both guitars have Taylor’s new V-Class bracing system. We’ve partnered with Russo Music, a retailer based in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on a new video series that puts the spotlight on how the instruments sound. Watch our first installments below. Review and performance by Christian Seaman.

Builder’s Edition K14ce Grand Auditorium

Builder’s Edition K24ce