Earlier this spring, Ryan Adams announced Exile On Bourbon St., a special one-time concert event in which the beloved artist and songwriter would perform the classic Rolling Stones album Exile On Main St. in its entirety. The show, presented by Blackbird Presents, is slated for May 5 at Saenger Theatre.

Now, Adams has shared the line-up of special guests set to join him during the performance. Among those announced are Cyril Neville (the Neville Brothers), John Medeski (Medeski Martin and Wood), Mark Mullins (Bonerama), and Terence Higgins (the Dirty Dozen Brass Band). Producer Don Was will also join Adams and the band on stage.

