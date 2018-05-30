Shemekia Copeland will release her new album, America’s Child, on August 3. This will be Copeland’s ninth LP and first since 2015’s Outskirts of Love. The album was recorded at the Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, and will be released by Alligator Records.

America’s Child finds Copeland branching out from her typical blues formula, as it ventures into more Americana territory with elements of rock, soul and country. Produced by multi-instrumentalist and Nashville singer-songwriter Will Kimbrough, America’s Child features guest performances by John Prine, Rhiannon Giddens, Mary Gauthier, Emmylou Harris, Steve Cropper, J. D. Wilkes, Al Perkins, and members of the Time Jumpers.

Copeland will support the new album with a nationwide tour and a performance at the Americana Music Festival in Nashville in September.

America’s Child tracklist:

Ain’t Got Time for Hate Americans Would You Take My Blood? Great Rain Smoked Ham And Peaches The Wrong Idea Promised Myself In The Blood Of The Blues Such A Pretty Flame One I Love I’m Not Like Everybody Else Go To Sleepy Little Baby