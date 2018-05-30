On June 1, Phil Cook will release People Are My Drug, his third solo album. One of the early glimpses Cook has offered of the album is “Miles Away,” a soulful duet with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath that takes stock of an elusive lover.

Now, Cook and Meath have shared an official video for the tune. Staying true to the song’s narrative, the clip shows the pair failing to connect in various locales, including a diner and a scenic pasture.

“I love Amelia Meath for so many reasons,” Cook says. “Mostly because she makes me laugh and she owns her spirit in a beautiful way. Getting to write this song with her was therapeutic as well. Her gorgeous vocal stylings at the outro are all from the first take in the studio.”

Watch the video for “Miles Away” and see Cook’s upcoming tour dates below.

Phil Cook tour dates:

6/7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle &

6/8 – Washington DC – Songbyrd &

6/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade &

7/6-7 – Eau Claire, WI – Eaux Claires Music Festival

7/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*

8/1 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*

8/3-5 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon

8/7-8 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern*

10/8 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight

10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater

10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic

10/11 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s

10/12-14 – Austin, TX – ACL Music Festival

10/16 – Nashville, TN – Hi Watt

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

10/20 – Eau Claire, WI – The Jamf @ Confluence Center

10/21 – Chicago, IL – Schubas

10/24 – Boston, MA – Sinclair

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

10/26 – Richmond, VA – Capitol Ale House

10/27 – Winston Salem, NC – Ramkat

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo

& w/ Jake Xerxes Fussell

* w/ Daniel Norgren