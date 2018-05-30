On June 1, Phil Cook will release People Are My Drug, his third solo album. One of the early glimpses Cook has offered of the album is “Miles Away,” a soulful duet with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath that takes stock of an elusive lover.
Now, Cook and Meath have shared an official video for the tune. Staying true to the song’s narrative, the clip shows the pair failing to connect in various locales, including a diner and a scenic pasture.
“I love Amelia Meath for so many reasons,” Cook says. “Mostly because she makes me laugh and she owns her spirit in a beautiful way. Getting to write this song with her was therapeutic as well. Her gorgeous vocal stylings at the outro are all from the first take in the studio.”
Watch the video for “Miles Away” and see Cook’s upcoming tour dates below.
Phil Cook tour dates:
6/7 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle &
6/8 – Washington DC – Songbyrd &
6/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade &
7/6-7 – Eau Claire, WI – Eaux Claires Music Festival
7/31 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom*
8/1 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent*
8/3-5 – Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon
8/7-8 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern*
10/8 – Asheville, NC – Mothlight
10/9 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theater
10/10 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic
10/11 – New Orleans, LA – One Eyed Jack’s
10/12-14 – Austin, TX – ACL Music Festival
10/16 – Nashville, TN – Hi Watt
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
10/20 – Eau Claire, WI – The Jamf @ Confluence Center
10/21 – Chicago, IL – Schubas
10/24 – Boston, MA – Sinclair
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle
10/26 – Richmond, VA – Capitol Ale House
10/27 – Winston Salem, NC – Ramkat
11/2 – Milwaukee, WI – Colectivo
& w/ Jake Xerxes Fussell
* w/ Daniel Norgren