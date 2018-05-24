The Kills returned to late-night television on Tuesday to perform their new single “List Of Demands (Reparations)” on The Late Show, which you can watch below.

The song was written and originally recorded by hip-hop artist Saul Williams.

The performance was electric, with Alison Mosshart channeling her inner Jagger in high-heeled boots as she belted out Williams’ anthem of love and revolution. Jamie Hince swayed next to her with his 1966 Gretsch Corvette Silver Duke in hand, thumbing and strumming the slowed-down bluesier treatment of the tune.

The British-American punk outfit recently wrapped up a run of U.S. shows and are set to embark on a tour of Europe in June, with three more U.S. shows slated for August (see dates below).

In a recent interview with Loud And Quiet, Mosshart talked about her formative years, saying that her style has always been influenced by skateboarding and punk rock. “I was not a good skateboarder, but I loved it. It was the culture from when I was 7 or 8. It was what got me into everything. Music was involved and art was involved. I loved the artwork on decks and I loved all the punk rock music that went with the imagery.”

The Kills 2018 tour dates:

June 04 Kosmonaut St Petersburg, Russia

June 06 Glav Club Moscow, Russia

June 09 Best Kept Secret Festival Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

June 10 Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld Hamburg, Germany

June 13 Stadt De Suisse Bern, Switzerland

June 14 Firenze Rocks Florence, Italy

June 16 Ancienne Belgique Brussels, Belgium

June 17 Maifeld Derby Festival Mannheim, Germany

June 21 Arsenal Festival Kragujevac, Serbia And Montenegro

June 23 Olympic Stadium London, United Kingdom

June 25 In Music Festival Zagreb, Croatia

June 29 Volt Festival Budapest, Hungary

June 30 Aerodrome Festival Prague, Czech Republic

August 13 Regent Theatre Los Angeles, CA

August 14 Glass House Pomona, CA

August 16 Belly Up Aspen, CO