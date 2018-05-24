Blackberry Smoke today released the video for their acoustic-rendition of “Best Seat In the House.”
The video features band members Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass,vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards) performing with an acoustic palette at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studios in Nashville.
The song comes from the band’s recent album Find A Light, whose April release was met with both critical praise and commercial success, entering at #3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart.
In support of the new album, the Southern Rock outfit will embark on an expansive tour throughout 2018, including co-headlining dates with JJ Grey & Mofro and several shows with Lynyrd Skynyrd (see dates below).
Find A Light tracklist:
- Flesh And Bone
- Run Away From It All
- The Crooked Kind
- Medicate My Mind
- I’ve Got This Song
- Best Seat In The House
- I’ll Keep Ramblin’ feat. Robert Randolph
- Seems So Far
- Lord Strike Me Dead
- Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires)
- Nobody Gives A Damn
- Till The Wheels Fall Off
- Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)
Blackberry Smoke 2018 tour dates:
May 25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater*
May 26 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater*
June 9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater†
June 15 – Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion Waterfront Plaza‡
June 16 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion‡
June 21 – Jacksonville, NC – The Tarheel‡
June 22 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena‡
June 23 – Macon, GA – Big House Summer Jam
June 30 – Holmfirth, England – Picturedome
July 1 – Maidstone, U.K. – Ramblin’ Man Fair
July 13-14 – Maryville, TN – The Shed
July 20 – Baldwinsville, NY – Bud Light Amphitheater at Paper Mill Island
July 21 – Scranton, PA – Peach Festival
July 26 – Frankenmuth, MI – Harvey Kern Pavilion
July 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
July 28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Stadium*
August 4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival
August 5 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater‡
August 9 – Chicago, IL – Gallagher Way
August 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights‡
August 11 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend‡
August 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park‡
August 14 – Apple Valley, MN – Weesner Family Amphitheatre‡
August 16 – Oshkosh, WI – Waterfest Concert Series @ Leach Amphitheater
August 17 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Riverfront
August 18 – Chesterfield, MO – Chesterfield Central Park Amphitheatre‡
August 23 – Toledo, OH – Hensville Park
August 25 – Du Quoin, IL – Du Quoin State Fair
August 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center
August 31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*
September 1 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*
September 11 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse
September 13 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center For The Arts-Chubb Theatre
September 15 – Fredericton, Canada – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival
September 16 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
September 23 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival
October 5 – West Helena, AR – King Biscuit Blues Festival
October 12 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp
October 13 – Bonn, Germany – Harmonie Club
October 14 – Basel, Switzerland – Z7 Pratteln
October 16 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten
October 17 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle
October 18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz
October 20 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys
October 21 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol
October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
October 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik
October 25 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene
October 27 – Weert, Netherlands – Bosuil
October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg
October 29 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
October 31 – Paris, France – Le Caberet Sauvage
November 2 – Newcastle, U.K. – 02 Academy
November 3 – Glasgow, U.K. – 02 Academy
November 4 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rock City
November 6 – Belfast, Ireland – The Telegraph Building
November 7 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium
November 9 – Cardiff, U.K. – Tramshed
November 10 – Birmingham, U.K. – 02 Academy
November 11 – Bristol, U.K. – 02 Academy
November 13 – Southampton, U.K. – Guildhall
November 15 – London, U.K. – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
November 16 – London, U.K. – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire
November 17 – Manchester, U.K. – 02 Apollo
December 7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
December 8 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
January 6-12 – Tampa, FL – 2019 Southern Rock Cruise
*with Lynyrd Skynyrd
†with Big Head Todd & The Monsters
‡co-headline with JJ Grey & Moor