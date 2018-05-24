Blackberry Smoke today released the video for their acoustic-rendition of “Best Seat In the House.”

The video features band members Charlie Starr (vocals, guitar), Richard Turner (bass,vocals), Brit Turner (drums), Paul Jackson (guitar, vocals), and Brandon Still (keyboards) performing with an acoustic palette at Zac Brown’s Southern Ground Studios in Nashville.

The song comes from the band’s recent album Find A Light, whose April release was met with both critical praise and commercial success, entering at #3 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Americana/Folk albums chart.

In support of the new album, the Southern Rock outfit will embark on an expansive tour throughout 2018, including co-headlining dates with JJ Grey & Mofro and several shows with Lynyrd Skynyrd (see dates below).

Find A Light tracklist:

Flesh And Bone Run Away From It All The Crooked Kind Medicate My Mind I’ve Got This Song Best Seat In The House I’ll Keep Ramblin’ feat. Robert Randolph Seems So Far Lord Strike Me Dead Let Me Down Easy (feat. Amanda Shires) Nobody Gives A Damn Till The Wheels Fall Off Mother Mountain (feat. The Wood Bros)

Blackberry Smoke 2018 tour dates:

May 25 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater*

May 26 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater*

June 9 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater†

June 15 – Portsmouth, VA – Union Bank & Trust Pavilion Waterfront Plaza‡

June 16 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion‡

June 21 – Jacksonville, NC – The Tarheel‡

June 22 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena‡

June 23 – Macon, GA – Big House Summer Jam

June 30 – Holmfirth, England – Picturedome

July 1 – Maidstone, U.K. – Ramblin’ Man Fair

July 13-14 – Maryville, TN – The Shed

July 20 – Baldwinsville, NY – Bud Light Amphitheater at Paper Mill Island

July 21 – Scranton, PA – Peach Festival

July 26 – Frankenmuth, MI – Harvey Kern Pavilion

July 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

July 28 – Hershey, PA – Hershey Stadium*

August 4 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Festival

August 5 – Sturgis, SD – Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

August 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater‡

August 9 – Chicago, IL – Gallagher Way

August 10 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at the Heights‡

August 11 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend‡

August 12 – Indianapolis, IN – Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn @ White River State Park‡

August 14 – Apple Valley, MN – Weesner Family Amphitheatre‡

August 16 – Oshkosh, WI – Waterfest Concert Series @ Leach Amphitheater

August 17 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Riverfront

August 18 – Chesterfield, MO – Chesterfield Central Park Amphitheatre‡

August 23 – Toledo, OH – Hensville Park

August 25 – Du Quoin, IL – Du Quoin State Fair

August 30 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Center

August 31 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*

September 1 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood*

September 11 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

September 13 – Concord, NH – Capitol Center For The Arts-Chubb Theatre

September 15 – Fredericton, Canada – Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

September 16 – Webster, MA – Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

September 23 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

October 5 – West Helena, AR – King Biscuit Blues Festival

October 12 – Frankfurt, Germany – Batschkapp

October 13 – Bonn, Germany – Harmonie Club

October 14 – Basel, Switzerland – Z7 Pratteln

October 16 – Zurich, Switzerland – Kaufleuten

October 17 – Munich, Germany – Tonhalle

October 18 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

October 20 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

October 21 – Hannover, Germany – Capitol

October 23 – Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

October 24 – Gothenburg, Sweden – Pustervik

October 25 – Oslo, Norway – Sentrum Scene

October 27 – Weert, Netherlands – Bosuil

October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg

October 29 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

October 31 – Paris, France – Le Caberet Sauvage

November 2 – Newcastle, U.K. – 02 Academy

November 3 – Glasgow, U.K. – 02 Academy

November 4 – Nottingham, U.K. – Rock City

November 6 – Belfast, Ireland – The Telegraph Building

November 7 – Dublin, Ireland – National Stadium

November 9 – Cardiff, U.K. – Tramshed

November 10 – Birmingham, U.K. – 02 Academy

November 11 – Bristol, U.K. – 02 Academy

November 13 – Southampton, U.K. – Guildhall

November 15 – London, U.K. – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 16 – London, U.K. – 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

November 17 – Manchester, U.K. – 02 Apollo

December 7 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

December 8 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

January 6-12 – Tampa, FL – 2019 Southern Rock Cruise

*with Lynyrd Skynyrd

†with Big Head Todd & The Monsters

‡co-headline with JJ Grey & Moor