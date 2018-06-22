On August 17, Austin Lucas will release a new album, Immortal Americans. Following 2016’s Between The Moon And The Midwest, Immortal Americans marks Lucas’ first release since parting ways with label New West Records, and also follows major life events like Lucas’ finding sobriety and helping his partner get through cancer.

Lucas co-produced Immortal Americans with Will Johnson, known for his work both as a solo artist and with the band Centro-matic. The famed Steve Albini recorded and mixed the album.

Ahead of Immortal Americans‘ release, Lucas has shared the album’s title track. “Immortal Americans” begins as a slow lament for outsiders and underdogs, before eventually building to a melodic anthem that celebrates those who transcended their outsider statuses to find community with like-minded, compassionate folks.

“This song is dedicated to the outsiders and ‘freaks’ who grew up in small towns and the rural countrysides of America, the folks who discovered themselves and suffered for it when their identities fell outside of the mainstream,” Lucas says. “Hated at school, misunderstood at home, singled out by cops, chased through alleyways, and attacked by classmates and neighbors—too many of us experienced an alienating, anxious, and oftentimes scary childhood. However difficult these early experiences were, many of us were fortunate enough to find like-minded people. We created lifelong bonds, weathered numerous trials, lifted each other up, and became stronger, more compassionate human beings. I wrote this song for us.”

Listen to “Immortal Americans” below.

