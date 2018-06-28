Press Release:

D’Addario Accessories is excited to introduce the new Tour-Grade AA Batteries. Designed specifically for high-power devices, D’Addario AA batteries deliver up to 1.5 volts of premium power. Using the latest technology, these tour-grade alkaline batteries provide dependable long-lasting performance in power-hungry electronic devices.

The D’Addario AA Batteries come in a pack of four, are long lasting and comparable to leading battery manufacturers. The batteries are available to ship starting on August 15th and retailed for $4.75.