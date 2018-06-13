Death Cab for Cutie will release their ninth studio album, Thank You For Today, on August 17 via Atlantic Records.

The eight-time grammy nominated band, made up of Ben Gibbard (vocals, guitar, piano), Nick Harmer (bass) and Jason McGerr (drums), will be joined on the record by touring members Dave Depper (Menomena, Fruit Bats, Corin Tucker) and Zac Rae (My Brightest Diamond, Fiona Apple, Lana Del Rey, Gnarls Barkley).

The album was originally teased back in May with the release of a cryptic YouTube video showcasing a short segment of a new track and a picture of the new band lineup and the message ‘August 2018.’

Today, pre-orders for the album as well as the new single and accompanying video for, “Gold Rush,” became available on all platforms.

The band will embark upon a North American tour beginning in August after a short stint in Europe.

Thank You For Today Tracklist

I Dreamt We Spoke Again Summer Years Gold Rush Your Hurricane When We Drive Autumn Love Northern Lights You Moved Away Near/Far 60 & Punk

Death Cab for Cutie 2018 Tour Dates

JUNE

16 – Amstelveen, NL Amsterdamse – Bos Theater

18 – London, ENG – Robert Smith’s Meltdown at the Southbank Centre

19 – London, ENG – Scala

23 – Seattle, WA – Paramount 90th Anniversary Celebration

AUGUST

2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

3 – Boise, ID – Summerfield at Memorial Stadium

4-5 – Missoula, MT – Travelers’ Rest

11 – San Diego, CA – 91X X-Fest 2018

12 – Long Beach, CA – ALT 98.7 Summer Camp 2018

SEPTEMBER

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

24 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center for the Performing Arts *

25 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium *

27 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley †

29 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *

OCTOBER

1 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory *

2 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

3 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

5 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre *

7 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theater *

9 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater *

10 – Upper Darby, PA – Tower Theater *

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre *

13 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre *

14 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre *

15 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre *

17 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

18 – Charlottesville, VA – Sprint Pavilion *

19 – Atlanta, GA – Coca Cola Roxy Theater *

20 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

22 – Miami, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach *

23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live *

NOVEMBER

10 – Santiago, CH – Fauna Primavera

11 – Buenos Aires, AR – Personal Fest 2018

15 – São Paulo, BR – Popload Festival

18 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

* w/ Charly Bliss

† w/ Cold War Kids