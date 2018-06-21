Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers has never been afraid of grappling with thorny political matters in his songwriting. His group’s latest album, 2016’s American Band, dove headlong into some of the hot-button issues of the day, including gun control, immigration, and the Black Lives Matter movement, to name just a few.

Late Wednesday night, Hood shared on Instagram the lyrics for his latest politically tinged creation, “Babies In Cages,” a tune whose subject matter needs no explanation. You can read those lyrics below.

Drive-By Truckers are touring this summer (check dates here), with their next show coming this Friday in Florence, Alabama.

Babies In Cages

The world wakes up this morning

I’m sorry for the news

Wrapped up in a tinfoil blanket without any shoes

Babies in cages

I’m sorry to my children

I’m sorry what they see

I”m sorry for the world that they’ll inherit from me

Babies in cages

Are we so divided

That we can’t at least agree

This ain’t the country that our granddad’s fought for us to be

Babies in cages

_______________________________________________

Surf’s up in the cities

Where the next wars will be fought

I”m sorry we’ve forsaken every word that we were taught

Babies in cages

I bang my head against it

Smash guitars and scream and shout

Standing on the beach watching the tide go out

Babies in cages

Standing in the darkness

to answer for our sins

Children changing each others diapers in a pen

Babies in cages

Patterson Hood – Dunwoody GA. June 19, 2018