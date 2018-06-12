Houndmouth will release their third album, Golden Age, on August 3.
Houndmouth are Matt Myers (guitar, vocals), Zak Appleby (bass, vocals) and Shane Cody (drums, vocals), an indie/pop group from New Albany, Indiana.
This album will be the band’s first record released with label Reprise Records, and the first since the departure of founding member Katie Toupin in 2016. They recently released the album’s first single and accompanying video, “This Party.”
In support of the new album, the band will embark on a North American tour from June to October, which you can see below.
June
14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes
15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
16 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!
17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s
21 – Ithaca, NY – The Haunt
22 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
23 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall
24 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
July
5 – Fayetteville, AR – JBGB Amphitheater (Free show)
6 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
7 – Arnold’s Park, IA – Arnold’s Park (Free show)
8 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater
10 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden
11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
14 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
August
3 – Chicago, IL – Metro (Lollapalooza Aftershow)
24 – Fishers, IN – Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
26 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine
28 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
30 – Ashville, NC – The Orange Peel
31 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
September
13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ The Revivalists and J Roddy Walston & The Business)
15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room
16 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma
17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
20 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew
26 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
28 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey
October
2 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre
3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
5 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace
7 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival
9 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room
10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
12 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
13 – New Orleans, LA – Republic
14 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival