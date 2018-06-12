Houndmouth will release their third album, Golden Age, on August 3.

Houndmouth are Matt Myers (guitar, vocals), Zak Appleby (bass, vocals) and Shane Cody (drums, vocals), an indie/pop group from New Albany, Indiana.

This album will be the band’s first record released with label Reprise Records, and the first since the departure of founding member Katie Toupin in 2016. They recently released the album’s first single and accompanying video, “This Party.”

In support of the new album, the band will embark on a North American tour from June to October, which you can see below.

June

14 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

15 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

16 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

17 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s

21 – Ithaca, NY – The Haunt

22 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

23 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall

24 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

July

5 – Fayetteville, AR – JBGB Amphitheater (Free show)

6 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

7 – Arnold’s Park, IA – Arnold’s Park (Free show)

8 – Bloomington, IL – Castle Theater

10 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Beer Garden

11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

14 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

August

3 – Chicago, IL – Metro (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

24 – Fishers, IN – Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

26 – Knoxville, TN – The Mill & Mine

28 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

30 – Ashville, NC – The Orange Peel

31 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

September

13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater (w/ The Revivalists and J Roddy Walston & The Business)

15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Commonwealth Room

16 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

17 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

19 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

20 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

25 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew

26 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

28 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey

October

2 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

3 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

5 – El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

7 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival

9 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room

10 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

12 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

13 – New Orleans, LA – Republic

14 – Austin, TX – ACL Festival