At the 2018 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, D’Angelico Guitars debuted their first ever collection of solid-body electric guitars, new additions to their Premier Series line, and special edition options in their Deluxe Series. Now, at Nashville’s Summer NAMM show, D’Angelico will once again be debuting several company firsts.

The Utica

Expanding the widely successful Premier Series acoustic line, D’Angelico will be debuting the Utica, a ¾-sized non-cutaway dreadnought. A compact single-cutaway and the ideal travel buddy, the Utica features a 22.8″ scale length and slim C-shape neck, providing exceptional comfort. A solid mahogany or spruce top makes for crystal clear tone—and its resonance far surpasses what you might expect from its smaller body shape, especially in the arched back Koa option. Ranging from $399-499 MAP, in stores August 2018.

Ukuleles

Another true foray for the brand, the 2018 Summer NAMM Show will see the introduction of D’Angelico’s first-ever collection of ukuleles—the Montauk and the Bayside. Available in both spalted mango and mahogany, the soprano Montauk and concert-sized Bayside are accessibly-priced ukuleles boasting remarkable craftsmanship and a stunning aesthetic. Available for $199 MAP, in stores August 2018.

www.dangelicoguitars.com