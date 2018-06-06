Jeffrey Foucault’s new song “Blown” is a full circle moment for the singer-songwriter. He began writing the tune on his way home from a gig opening for Tift Merritt, and the finished product — off his forthcoming album Blood Brothers —features a duet from none other than Merritt herself.

“There’s a nice symmetry in having her sing the duet on it,” he says. “I knew our voices sounded good together, because I’d spent plenty of time singing along with her records in the car, or while doing the dishes.”

“Blown” features Foucault’s signature smoky vocals, tempered by Merritt’s lonesome twang. Lyrically, the song takes stock of the point of no return one encounters after being away from home for too long. “This song is about what it means to be really gone,” Foucault adds. “There’s a brief time after you’ve ventured out into the world, when you might still be able to go home again. Then that time passes and you can’t go home anymore, not because home has changed all that much, but because the you that left no longer exists.”

Blood Brothers is out June 22. Listen to “Blown” below.