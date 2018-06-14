On August 17, bluegrass musicians and songwriters Justin Hiltner and Jon Weisberger will release Watch It Burn. Releasing via Robust Records, the album marks the first studio collaboration from the pair after years of writing together.

Ahead of the album’s release, Hiltner and Weisberger have shared the title track, which features a guest appearance from reigning IBMA Guitar Player of the Year Molly Tuttle.

“‘Watch It Burn’ was kind of a no-brainer for our title track — the band was smokin’ in a kick-ass, nothing-but-grass kind of way, but with a more mysterious, vibe-y lyric than you find in a lot of other songs that share the same sort of groove,” Weisberger says.

“Unlike most of the other material on the album, neither of us came to the table for this writing session with a solid idea,” Hiltner adds. “All we had in our heads was the ominous image of a house burning down. The theme we wound up exploring reflects the desire for dramatic, even destructive life changes—hopefully for the better!—that we can all relate to, delivered in a quintessentially modern bluegrass style.”

Other guests on the album include Tim O’Brien, Casey Campbell, Tristan Scroggins, Brandon Godman, Kimber Ludiker, Corrina Logston, and Amanda Fields.

Listen to “Watch It Burn” below.