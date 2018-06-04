PRESS RELEASE:

Melville, NY – May 10th, 2018 – Last year, Korg announced the KROSS2; a pro-level performance keyboard equipped with more features and functions than its predecessor. Today, the innovative line has been expanded even further with the release of the KROSS 2-61 in a very limited-edition white finish.

The new color variation embodies all the same features as the KROSS2 including more PCM, more sounds (1075 programs), more polyphony (120), user sampling, audio recording, audio and MIDI over USB, and 16 sample trigger pads. The synthesizer also comes embedded with Korg’s Enhanced Definition Synthesis-integrated sound engine, found in many of the brands popular synthesizers. EDS-i allows for the use of five insert and two master effects to be used simultaneously.

The KROSS 2 series also includes extensive sampling and sample editing, along with a new bank of 16 illuminated trigger pads, allowing users to play back samples as well as audio tracks. KROSS2 has incorporated a new USB audio/MIDI interface functionality, a first in its class.

The KROSS-61 White will be available June 2018 for $749.99. For more information, visit www.korg.com.