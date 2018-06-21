Loudon Wainwright III has announced his plans to release Years In The Making, a two-disc, 42-track compendium album comprised of live recordings, radio appearances, home demos, cut album tracks and more.

The content of the album spans more than 45 years of Wainwright’s career, showcasing his more rare, offbeat or unissued work. Of the album, Wainwright says: “Years in the Making covers a lot of ground, about half a century’s worth. Sonically it’s all over the place and, at times, noticeably low-fi, but my co-producer Dick Connette and I decided that didn’t matter as much as offering up something that was spirited and representational.” Wainwright’s discography to date is made up of 23 solo albums, 4 live albums, and 5 compilation albums.

The two-disc “audio-biography” will be released along with a 60-page hardbound book (with artwork done by New Yorker cartoonist Ed Steed) divided into seven chapters filled with scans of documents, introspective musings and other artifacts from Wainwright’s younger years, supplemented with paintings and drawings by friends and fans.

The album drops September 14 via Story Sound Records.

Years In The Making Track Listing:

DISC ONE

Rosin the Bow You Ain’t Going Nowhere Easy St. Louis Tweedle-Dee Everybody I know Philadelphia Lawyer Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms Love Gifts Stewball Floods of Tears Station Break Have You Ever Been To Pittsburgh 2 Song Set Cardboard Boxes Smokey Joe’s Café You Hurt Me Mantra Rambunctious I Wanna Be On MTV Birthday Poem / Happy Birthday / Animal Song Your Mother & I Button Nose The Ballad of Famous & Harper Teenager’s Lament Things

DISC TWO

Unrequited to the Nth Degree Ulcer You Can’t Fail Me Now No Rowena Cheatin’ IDTTYWLM Down Where the Drunkards Roll POW Meet the Wainwrights Liza Minnelli Interview Hollywood Hopeful Valley Morning Trailer God’s Got a Shit List Thank You, Mr. Hubble It Ain’t Gaza Out of This World Birthday Boy

Loudon Wainwright ‘18-’19 Tour Dates:

June

28 – Stony Brook, NY @ Long Island Museum

29 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse

August

19 – North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center

September

22 – Loveland, CO @ Rialto Theater

23 – Denver, CO @ Daniels Hall

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

29 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Forum Theatre

30 – Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

October

1 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

7 – New York, NY @ City Winery

17 – Lawrence, KS @ Lied Center of Kansas

19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

20 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

21 – Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theatrer

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

November

2 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Opera House Foundation

3 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Space

8 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre (w/ David Bromberg)

9 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

10 – Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall

30 – South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center – Theater*

December

1 – Mamaroneck, NY @ Emelin Theatre*

2 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street*

January

22 – Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Tsakapoulos Center for the Arts

23 – Mount Vernon, WA @ Lincoln Theatre

25 – St. Albert, AB @ Arden Theatre

March

22 – Auburn, NY @ Auburn Public Theater

29 – Randolph, VT @ Chandler Center for the Arts*

*All in a Family concert, w/ Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche