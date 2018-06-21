Loudon Wainwright III Announces Two-Disc “Audio-Biography”

The album is set to release on September 14 via Story Sound Records.

Written By //

 

Loudon Wainwright III has announced his plans to release Years In The Making, a two-disc, 42-track compendium album comprised of live recordings, radio appearances, home demos, cut album tracks and more.

The content of the album spans more than 45 years of Wainwright’s career, showcasing his more rare, offbeat or unissued work. Of the album, Wainwright says: “Years in the Making covers a lot of ground, about half a century’s worth. Sonically it’s all over the place and, at times, noticeably low-fi, but my co-producer Dick Connette and I decided that didn’t matter as much as offering up something that was spirited and representational.” Wainwright’s discography to date is made up of 23 solo albums, 4 live albums, and 5 compilation albums.

The two-disc “audio-biography” will be released along with a 60-page hardbound book (with artwork done by New Yorker cartoonist Ed Steed) divided into seven chapters filled with scans of documents, introspective musings and other artifacts from Wainwright’s younger years, supplemented with paintings and drawings by friends and fans.

The album drops September 14 via Story Sound Records.

Years In The Making Track Listing:

DISC ONE

  1.     Rosin the Bow
  2.     You Ain’t Going Nowhere
  3.     Easy St. Louis Tweedle-Dee
  4.     Everybody I know
  5.     Philadelphia Lawyer
  6.     Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms
  7.     Love Gifts
  8.     Stewball
  9.     Floods of Tears
  10.     Station Break
  11.     Have You Ever Been To Pittsburgh
  12.     2 Song Set
  13.     Cardboard Boxes
  14.     Smokey Joe’s Café
  15.     You Hurt Me Mantra
  16.     Rambunctious
  17.     I Wanna Be On MTV
  18.     Birthday Poem / Happy Birthday / Animal Song
  19.     Your Mother & I
  20.     Button Nose
  21.     The Ballad of Famous & Harper
  22.     Teenager’s Lament
  23.     Things

DISC TWO

  1.     Unrequited to the Nth Degree
  2.     Ulcer
  3.     You Can’t Fail Me Now
  4.     No
  5.     Rowena
  6.     Cheatin’
  7.     IDTTYWLM
  8.     Down Where the Drunkards Roll
  9.     POW
  10.     Meet the Wainwrights
  11.     Liza Minnelli Interview
  12.     Hollywood Hopeful
  13.     Valley Morning
  14.     Trailer
  15.     God’s Got a Shit List
  16.     Thank You, Mr. Hubble
  17.     It Ain’t Gaza
  18.     Out of This World
  19.     Birthday Boy

Loudon Wainwright ‘18-’19 Tour Dates:

June

28 – Stony Brook, NY @ Long Island Museum

29 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse

August

19 – North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center

September

22 – Loveland, CO @ Rialto Theater

23 – Denver, CO @ Daniels Hall

24 – Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater

27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

29 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Forum Theatre

30 – Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre

October

1 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door

7 – New York, NY @ City Winery

17 – Lawrence, KS @ Lied Center of Kansas

19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre

20 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing

21 – Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theatrer

31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

November

2 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Opera House Foundation

3 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Space

8 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre (w/ David Bromberg)

9 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

10 – Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall

30 – South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center – Theater*

December

1 – Mamaroneck, NY @ Emelin Theatre*

2 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street*

January

22 – Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Tsakapoulos Center for the Arts

23 – Mount Vernon, WA @ Lincoln Theatre

25 – St. Albert, AB @ Arden Theatre

March

22 – Auburn, NY @ Auburn Public Theater

29 – Randolph, VT @ Chandler Center for the Arts*

*All in a Family concert, w/ Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche