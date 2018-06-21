Loudon Wainwright III has announced his plans to release Years In The Making, a two-disc, 42-track compendium album comprised of live recordings, radio appearances, home demos, cut album tracks and more.
The content of the album spans more than 45 years of Wainwright’s career, showcasing his more rare, offbeat or unissued work. Of the album, Wainwright says: “Years in the Making covers a lot of ground, about half a century’s worth. Sonically it’s all over the place and, at times, noticeably low-fi, but my co-producer Dick Connette and I decided that didn’t matter as much as offering up something that was spirited and representational.” Wainwright’s discography to date is made up of 23 solo albums, 4 live albums, and 5 compilation albums.
The two-disc “audio-biography” will be released along with a 60-page hardbound book (with artwork done by New Yorker cartoonist Ed Steed) divided into seven chapters filled with scans of documents, introspective musings and other artifacts from Wainwright’s younger years, supplemented with paintings and drawings by friends and fans.
The album drops September 14 via Story Sound Records.
Years In The Making Track Listing:
DISC ONE
- Rosin the Bow
- You Ain’t Going Nowhere
- Easy St. Louis Tweedle-Dee
- Everybody I know
- Philadelphia Lawyer
- Roll in My Sweet Baby’s Arms
- Love Gifts
- Stewball
- Floods of Tears
- Station Break
- Have You Ever Been To Pittsburgh
- 2 Song Set
- Cardboard Boxes
- Smokey Joe’s Café
- You Hurt Me Mantra
- Rambunctious
- I Wanna Be On MTV
- Birthday Poem / Happy Birthday / Animal Song
- Your Mother & I
- Button Nose
- The Ballad of Famous & Harper
- Teenager’s Lament
- Things
DISC TWO
- Unrequited to the Nth Degree
- Ulcer
- You Can’t Fail Me Now
- No
- Rowena
- Cheatin’
- IDTTYWLM
- Down Where the Drunkards Roll
- POW
- Meet the Wainwrights
- Liza Minnelli Interview
- Hollywood Hopeful
- Valley Morning
- Trailer
- God’s Got a Shit List
- Thank You, Mr. Hubble
- It Ain’t Gaza
- Out of This World
- Birthday Boy
Loudon Wainwright ‘18-’19 Tour Dates:
June
28 – Stony Brook, NY @ Long Island Museum
29 – Amagansett, NY @ The Stephen Talkhouse
August
19 – North Truro, MA @ Payomet Performing Arts Center
September
22 – Loveland, CO @ Rialto Theater
23 – Denver, CO @ Daniels Hall
24 – Phoenix, AZ @ MIM Music Theater
27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
29 – Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Forum Theatre
30 – Portland, OR @ Alberta Rose Theatre
October
1 – Seattle, WA @ Triple Door
7 – New York, NY @ City Winery
17 – Lawrence, KS @ Lied Center of Kansas
19 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theatre
20 – Tomball, TX @ Main Street Crossing
21 – Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theatrer
31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
November
2 – Oshkosh, WI @ Oshkosh Opera House Foundation
3 – Evanston, IL @ Evanston Space
8 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre (w/ David Bromberg)
9 – Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre
10 – Troy, NY @ Troy Music Hall
30 – South Orange, NJ @ South Orange Performing Arts Center – Theater*
December
1 – Mamaroneck, NY @ Emelin Theatre*
2 – Port Washington, NY @ Landmark on Main Street*
January
22 – Sacramento, CA @ Sofia Tsakapoulos Center for the Arts
23 – Mount Vernon, WA @ Lincoln Theatre
25 – St. Albert, AB @ Arden Theatre
March
22 – Auburn, NY @ Auburn Public Theater
29 – Randolph, VT @ Chandler Center for the Arts*
*All in a Family concert, w/ Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche