A Britisher who now calls Nashville home, Lucie Silvas arrived on the Music City scene in 2015 with the release of her third album Letters To Ghosts, a record that showcased her powerhouse vocals and earned her opening slots for Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert.

Three years later, Silvas is plotting her return with the release of E.G.O., an album she recorded at Nashville’s Battle Tapes studio. It features contributions from Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian (who produced Kacey Musgraves’ latest), as well as guest turns from Natalie Hemby, Ruston Kelly, Gabe Simon, JD McPherson and Silvas’ husband, John Osborne.

Below, you can sample the album with latest single “First Rate Heartbreak,” a tune the singer wrote with Music Row stalwart Jeremy Spillman. Of the track, Silvas says: “I know this girl too well, and her want for something fiery and unpredictable. Drama is something we all get sucked into sometimes, and even feed off it. ‘First Rate Heartbreak’ is that craving of the highest highs even if it brings the lowest lows.“

E.G.O. drops August 24.