Press Release:

Woodinville, WA – June 20, 2018 – Mackie today announces two all-new DL Series digital mixers, the 16-channel DL16S and 32-channel DL32S Wireless Digital Live Sound Mixers with Built-In Wi-Fi for Multi-Platform Control. Delivering the proven performance and intuitive control that the DL Series is known for, the DL16S and DL32S offer an all-new affordable, Built-Like-A-Tank™ stagebox form factor with built-in Wi-Fi.

This all-new stage- and rack-friendly design is perfect for bands, venues, clubs, and anyone that needs the benefits of a digital mixer in a versatile form factor that won’t break the bank.

Both models make it easier than ever to get mixing right out of the box with built-in Wi-Fi networking and multi-platform support on the industry-leading Master Fader™ control app. With Onyx+™ mic preamps, fully loaded DSP on each input and output plus 4 FX processors, DL32S and DL16S deliver the mixing power users need to sound great every night. They also get a whole new suite of FX like chorus, flanger, rotary, auto-filter, and much more. All these awesome FX are easily accessed via a refreshed interface that allows more freedom for choosing the FX you want and seeing what is currently selected.

Popular among DL32R users, DL16S and DL32S feature full multi-track recording via USB to create stunning live recordings and even play them back into each channel for an easy virtual sound check. Not only is this great for recording performances, it’s also great in the studio when you need a high number of inputs for recording.

“This is the next evolution of the DL Series,” remarks Mackie Product Manager, Matt Herrin. “With rock-solid, great-sounding hardware and the most proven control app, Master Fader – Mackie is continuing to bring professional quality and intuitive control to price points that make sense for users of all levels.”

Master Fader 5.0 has been re-engineered from the ground up to deliver users more choices than ever for how they control their DL Series mixers with the addition of multi-platform support* on Android, Mac, and PC, plus the entire new FX suite and UI. For complete details on upcoming Master Fader releases, including platform compatibility and mixer support information visit Mackie.com and sign-up for the DL eNews to receive up-to-the-date news.

The Mackie DL16S and DL32S are available worldwide beginning Fall, 2018. Sold individually, the US MSRP pricing is $999.99 for the DL16S, and $1819.99 for the DL32S. The Master Fader 5.0 app will be available as a free download on iOS and Android™ devices in Fall, 2018.

*Mac and PC support will be available with Master Fader 5.1.

For more information, visit

mackie.com/dl32s-dl16s

mackie.com/masterfader