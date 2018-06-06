The Milk Carton Kids released a new single “Younger Years” in anticipation of their forthcoming album, All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do, due June 29 via Anti- Records.

The record will be the band’s fourth.

Likened to folk greats such as The Everly Brothers and Simon & Garfunkel, the duo is comprised of folk guitarists/vocalists Kenneth Pattengale and Joey Ryan. The singles “Younger Years,” “Big Time” and “One More For The Road” are available to stream on all platforms, as will the new album be upon its release.

The group plans to support the new project with a North American headlining tour starting in June.

All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn’t Do Track List

Just Look at Us Now Nothing Is Real Younger Years Mourning in America You Break My Heart Blindness One More for the Road Big Time A Sea of Roses Unwinnable War I’ve Been Loving You All the Things…

THE MILK CARTON KIDS 2018 TOUR

JUNE

22 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Theatre

23 – Pasadena, CA – Arroyo Seco Weekend

25 – Denver, CO – Denver Botanic Gardens

26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

28 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

29 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

30 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

JULY

26 – Calgary, AB – Calgary Folk Festival

AUGUST

12 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Festival

19 – Lyons, CO – Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

20 – Beaver Creek, CO – Vilar Performing Arts Center

OCTOBER

11 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

12 – Blacksburg, VA – Lyric Theatre

13 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre *

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer *

16 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

17 – Boston, MA – Wilbur Theatre *

18 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom *

19 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

20 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

22 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre *

23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall *

25 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre *

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre *

31 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre *

NOVEMBER

1 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

3 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom *

5 – Berkeley, CA – UC Berkeley *

* w/ Special Guests The Barr Brothers