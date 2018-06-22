Today, Ruston Kelly announced plans to release his debut album, Dying Star, via Rounder Records on September 7.

Kelly co-produced Dying Star with Jarrad K, a producer known for work with Kate Nash and Weezer. They recorded the album at El Paso, Texas studio Sonic Ranch. Jon Green, Natalie Hemby, Kacey Musgraves, Kate York, Abby Sevigny, and Joy Williams all appear as background vocalists.

In tandem with the announcement, Kelly released a new track, “Jericho.” He also shared a string of tour dates, kicking off on August 11 in Hutto, Texas.

Listen to “Jericho,” see the Dying Star track list, and check out Kelly’s upcoming tour dates below.



Dying Star track list:

Cover My Tracks (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K) Mockingbird (written by Ruston Kelly) Son Of A Highway Daughter (written by Ruston Kelly) Paratrooper’s Battle Cry (written by Ruston Kelly) Faceplant (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Brendan Benson) Blackout (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Joy Williams) Big Brown Bus (written by Ruston Kelly) Mercury (written by Ruston Kelly) Anchors (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K) Just For The Record (written by Ruston Kelly, Jarrad K, Lucie Silvas) Trying To Let Her (written by Ruston Kelly, Joe Leathers, Kyle Jacobs) Jericho (written by Ruston Kelly, Joy Williams, Natalie Hemby) Dying Star (written by Ruston Kelly) Brightly Burst Into The Air (written by Ruston Kelly)

Tour dates:

August 11—Hutto, TX—KOKEFEST

October 13—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 23—New York, NY—Mercury Lounge*

October 25—Allston, MA—Great Scott*

October 26—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle*

October 27—Vienna, VA—Jammin Java*

October 28—Richmond, VA—The Camel*

October 30—Atlanta, GA—Vinyl*

November 2—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar*

November 3—Chicago, IL—Schubas Tavern*

November 7—Los Angeles, CA—Hotel Café*

November 8—San Francisco, CA—Hotel Utah Saloon*

November 10—Portland, OR—Bunk Bar*

November 11—Seattle, WA—Sunset Tavern*

November 14—Denver, CO—Globe Hall*

*with support from Katie Pruitt