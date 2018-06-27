Americana soul outfit St. Paul & The Broken Bones will release their third album, Young Sick Camellia, on September 7.
In a press release, it was revealed that the majority of the songs are more introspective and personal, veering away from the political commentary of 2014’s Sea Of Noise.
In support of the new project, the six-piece band released its first single, “Apollo,” which you can hear below.
The band will also head out on a national tour this Fall. See dates after the video.
Young Sick Camellia Track List:
- Cumulus pt. 1
- Convex
- GotItBad
- NASA
- Mature pt. 2
- Apollo
- Mr. Invisible
- Hurricanes
- Dissipating pt. 3
- LivWithOutU
- Concave
- CaveFlora pt. 1
- Bruised Fruit
St. Paul & The Broken Bones 2018 Fall Tour:
June
27 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver International Jazz Festival
28 – Victoria, BC – Victoria Jazz Festival
July
4 – Montreal, QC – Festival International De Jazz Montreal
5 – Quebec City, QC – Festival Dété de Québec
6 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest
8 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival
10 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center
11 – Apple Valley, MN – Music in the Zoo
12 – Kansas City, MO – Crossroads
15 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Fest
September
13 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
14 – Austin, TX – WhiskyX Event at Fair Market
15 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues
21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Holler On The Hill Festival
28 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
29 – Black Mountain, NC – Pisgah Brewing
30 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem
October
3-4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
5 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues
7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
16 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre
17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
21 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre