Americana soul outfit St. Paul & The Broken Bones will release their third album, Young Sick Camellia, on September 7.

In a press release, it was revealed that the majority of the songs are more introspective and personal, veering away from the political commentary of 2014’s Sea Of Noise.

In support of the new project, the six-piece band released its first single, “Apollo,” which you can hear below.

The band will also head out on a national tour this Fall. See dates after the video.

Young Sick Camellia Track List:

Cumulus pt. 1 Convex GotItBad NASA Mature pt. 2 Apollo Mr. Invisible Hurricanes Dissipating pt. 3 LivWithOutU Concave CaveFlora pt. 1 Bruised Fruit

St. Paul & The Broken Bones 2018 Fall Tour:

June

27 – Vancouver, BC – Vancouver International Jazz Festival

28 – Victoria, BC – Victoria Jazz Festival

July

4 – Montreal, QC – Festival International De Jazz Montreal

5 – Quebec City, QC – Festival Dété de Québec

6 – Ottawa, ON – Ottawa Bluesfest

8 – Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Folk Festival

10 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

11 – Apple Valley, MN – Music in the Zoo

12 – Kansas City, MO – Crossroads

15 – Birmingham, AL – Sloss Fest

September

13 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

14 – Austin, TX – WhiskyX Event at Fair Market

15 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Holler On The Hill Festival

28 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

29 – Black Mountain, NC – Pisgah Brewing

30 – Washington D.C. – The Anthem

October

3-4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

5 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

7 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

13 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

16 – Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre

17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

19 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

21 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre