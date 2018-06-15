The renowned soul band Tower of Power recently released On The Soul Side Of Town, their first album since 2009’s The Great American Soulbook. The album, released June 8, debuted at number one on Billboard‘s Jazz Albums and Contemporary Jazz Albums charts, marking their first number one release of their nearly 50-year career.

Now, the band is sharing a lyric video for the album’s title track. The simply produced video puts all of the focus on the music, which features prominent horns, bluesy guitar, and a thick, funky bass line.

Watch the lyric video for “On The Soul Side Of Town” below.

