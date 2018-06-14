Walker Lukens has plotted his very own “Summer of Love,” a series spanning two new singles, two music videos, a live performance video, and a “Song Confessional Tour of Texas,” the last of which entails taking a mobile recording booth from city to city to give fans the chance to collaborate with professional songwriters for on-the-spot recordings.

One of the singles from the Austin-based artist’s new series is “Baby,” premiering below. The playful, soulful tune imagines a number of cash-fueled fantasies, like quitting jobs, telling off awful bosses, and maxing out credit cards on wedding rings.

Lukens’ most recent release is 2017’s Tell It To The Judge, produced by Spoon’s Jim Eno. He’s on tour throughout the summer. Check out dates here.

Listen to “Baby” below.