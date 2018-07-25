The Americana Music Association announced the final round of confirmed performers for this year’s AmericanaFest. Among the newly confirmed artists are Amanda Shires, Tyler Childers, JP Harris, Rosanne Cash, and Richard Thompson.

Previously announced performers include John Prine, Lee Ann Womack, Mary Gauthier, and I’m With Her.

Also already announced are this year’s nominees for the September 12 Americana Awards and Honors, which serves as the centerpiece for the multi-day festival. Among the nominees are Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and Brandi Carlile.

This year’s AmericanaFest takes place September 11 through September 16 at various venues across Nashville. See the full list of newly added performers below, and check out the entire lineup here.

Amanda Shires

Arkansas Dave

Birds of Chicago

Birdtalker

Bones Owens

Brandi & the Alexanders

Buddy Miller

Buxton

Charley Crockett

Charlie Faye & The Fayettes

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Chris Gantry

Chris Shiflett

Creamer

DADDY

Dylan Pratt

Elise Davis

Elizabeth Cook

Fantastic Negrito

Hymn For Her

Ian Moore

Janiva Magness

Jason James

Jeremy Pinnell

JP Harris

Kathy Mattea

Lee Roy Parnell

Leslie Stevens

Lilly Hiatt

Mandolin Orange

Max Gomez

Mike & The Moonpies

Neighbor Lady

New Reveille

Oliver Hazard

Paul Cauthen

Peter Bradley Adams

Rev. Sekou

Richard Thompson

Rosanne Cash

Samantha Fish

Sarah Siskind

Taylor Kingman

The Lone Bellow

Thomas Csorba

Tom Freund

Town Mountain

Tyler Childers

Walter Salas-Humara

William Fitzsimmons

Wood & Wire

Yola Carter