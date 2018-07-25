The Americana Music Association announced the final round of confirmed performers for this year’s AmericanaFest. Among the newly confirmed artists are Amanda Shires, Tyler Childers, JP Harris, Rosanne Cash, and Richard Thompson.
Previously announced performers include John Prine, Lee Ann Womack, Mary Gauthier, and I’m With Her.
Also already announced are this year’s nominees for the September 12 Americana Awards and Honors, which serves as the centerpiece for the multi-day festival. Among the nominees are Jason Isbell, Margo Price, and Brandi Carlile.
This year’s AmericanaFest takes place September 11 through September 16 at various venues across Nashville. See the full list of newly added performers below, and check out the entire lineup here.
Amanda Shires
Arkansas Dave
Birds of Chicago
Birdtalker
Bones Owens
Brandi & the Alexanders
Buddy Miller
Buxton
Charley Crockett
Charlie Faye & The Fayettes
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Chris Gantry
Chris Shiflett
Creamer
DADDY
Dylan Pratt
Elise Davis
Elizabeth Cook
Fantastic Negrito
Hymn For Her
Ian Moore
Janiva Magness
Jason James
Jeremy Pinnell
JP Harris
Kathy Mattea
Lee Roy Parnell
Leslie Stevens
Lilly Hiatt
Mandolin Orange
Max Gomez
Mike & The Moonpies
Neighbor Lady
New Reveille
Oliver Hazard
Paul Cauthen
Peter Bradley Adams
Rev. Sekou
Richard Thompson
Rosanne Cash
Samantha Fish
Sarah Siskind
Taylor Kingman
The Lone Bellow
Thomas Csorba
Tom Freund
Town Mountain
Tyler Childers
Walter Salas-Humara
William Fitzsimmons
Wood & Wire
Yola Carter