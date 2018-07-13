Austin duo Teddy Glass may not have an album out yet, but its two principals, drummer/producer Josh Halpern and singer/guitarist Peter Shults, are already well known in the city’s music scene. The two met in 2008 and have shared many stages since, with Halpern, who has played with bands like Marmalakes and Shearwater, eventually joining Shults’ folk band Hello Wheels in 2013.

They’ll release their Teddy Glass debut album, Nights And Weekends, on August 24. Halpern and Shults recorded the album in Austin and Lockhart, Texas alongside producer Danny Reisch, known for his work with White Denim and Okkervil River.

Ahead of Nights And Weekends‘ release, the band has shared new track “Lean On,” a trippy slice of soul-pop that deviates pretty sharply from the string band stomp of their work together in Hello Wheels.

“It got stuck in my head one day, almost fully formed, about the childhood memory of being in a department store with my mom and dancing to rhythms only I could hear,” Halpern says. “At that time I didn’t really have an outlet for a song like that, so it got shelved. Nearly a year later I was recording with a friend as a celebratory farewell hang, and he basically said, ‘We’re rolling, make something up,’ and suddenly the riff came out with the rest of the song pouring out after it. ‘Lean On’ is the kind of song that feels more captured than written.”

Listen to “Lean On” below.