Bruce Springsteen’s Broadway residency has been a hot ticket, slated to wrap later this year with 236 sold-out shows since its inception in October 2017. Closing on December 15, the Thom Zimmy-directed and Springsteen-written show, based on Springsteen’s memoir Born To Run, has also been a massive critical success, with rave reviews from outlets like the New York Times and Rolling Stone.

For those who weren’t fortunate enough to see one of the shows in person, Springsteen just announced plans to release a filmed special to Netflix on December 15. The special will feature the acoustic performances and personal vignettes for which the live series has come to be loved.

Springsteen on Broadway takes place at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre. Read American Songwriter‘s review of a 2017 Springsteen on Broadway show here.