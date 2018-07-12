Eric Church will release a new album, Desperate Man, on October 5. The album follows his 2015 album Mr. Misunderstood, and is his sixth full-length studio release. Longtime Church collaborator Jay Joyce produced the album.

In a video message to his fan club the Church Choir, Church says, “It’s been a while. I just want to say I have missed you. I have good news. The album is done, and we are back.” In addition to the album announcement, Church released its title track, which he co-wrote with Texas singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard. He also revealed that fan club members will receive the album for free on release day.

“Desperate Man” is currently only available to Church Choir members and will be released on digital platforms on July 13. Watch Church’s video message to his fans below.