PRESS RELEASE

After 2 years of development work, G7th are delighted to announce a new solution for 12 string capos, the patent-pending “Compensated String Pad” for the Newport and Heritage capo models.

So far, the only solution capo manufacturers have devised is to apply extreme tension to all 12 strings, inevitably pulling most of them out of tune. Now, G7th’s unique ridged design allows for the heavy and octave strings to be fretted at the same time and with the same pressure, eliminating the need for excessive tension.

Using the flip-lever and adjustment knob of the Newport range, the updated 12 string model allows for quick and easy adjustments, meaning you can dial in exactly the tension you require and feel confident that an extreme retune won’t be needed.

Coupling the Compensated String Pad with G7th’s groundbreaking ART (Adaptive Radius Technology), the Heritage capo for 12 strings continues to provide maximum tuning stability with the minimum tension required over all 12 strings.

Both the Newport and Heritage 12 string capos are available online now from www.G7th.com/12-string and will be in stores soon.