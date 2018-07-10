On July 13, Rodney Crowell will release Acoustic Classics.

The 12-song album, which is being released on the artist’s new imprint RC1, features some of Crowell’s most beloved songs recut in stripped-down acoustic fashion.

“With the help of some of my favorite musicians, I’ve made all acoustic instrument recordings of ten of my most recognizable songs. Also included is a couple more recently written that I want people to hear,” Crowell said. “There’s even a revised version of my most commercially successful song, “‘Shame on the Moon.’”

You can get a taste of the album below with the song “Anything But Tame.”

Of that tune, Crowell said: “From the writers standpoint, ‘Anything But Tame,’ which I wrote with Mary Karr, is one of my favorite compositions. I wasn’t happy with my performance of the song on the album, Kin: Songs by Mary Karr and Rodney Crowell, and seized the opportunity to record a more definitive version during the Acoustic Classics sessions.”

Check out the album’s tracklist after the video, as well as Crowell’s upcoming tour dates.

Next week we’ll be joining the Houston Kid for his Adventures in Songwriting camp in Carmel, California. The camp will also feature Benmont Tench, Bernie Taupin, Joe Henry and more.





Tracklist

1. “Earthbound”

2. “Leaving Louisiana In the Broad Daylight”

3. “Anything but Tame”

4. “Making Memories of Us”

5. “Lovin’ All Night”

6. “Shame on the Moon Redux”

7. “I Couldn’t Leave You if I Tried”

8. “She’s Crazy for Leaving”

9. “After All This Time”

10. “Tennessee Wedding”

11. “Ain’t Living Long Like This”

12. “Please Remember Me”

Upcoming Rodney Crowell Tour Dates:

Date: City: Venue:

7/14 Vancouver, BC Vancouver Folk Music Festival

7/16-20 Carmel, CA Adventures in Songwriting Camp

7/26 London, UK Nell’s Jazz & Blues Club

7/27 Perth, Scotland Southern Fried Festival

7/28 Portaferry, Ireland Portico Arts Centre

7/29 Nual, Ireland Seamus Ennis Arts Centre

8/4 Huntsville, UT TrouBeliever Fest

8/25 Washington, DC Hamilton Live

8/26 Richmond, VA Tin Pan

9/1 Copper Mountain, CO Copper Country Festival

9/20 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

10/4 Sutter Creek, CA Sutter Creek Theatre

10/7 Nicasio, CA Nicasio Town Square

11/15 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre

11/18 San Luis Obispo, CA The Fremont Theater