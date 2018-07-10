When John Prine asks you to collaborate, you say yes. At least, that appears to be the case in Prine’s new video for “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” which features a truly star-studded roster of guest appearances.

Margo Price, Jason Isbell, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson, Dan Auerbach, Elizabeth Cook, Jeremy Ivey, Dave Cobb, and others all appear alongside Prine in the video, which was shot in various Nashville locations like the Station Inn, Arnold’s Country Kitchen, and on a stretch of Lower Broadway. David McClister directed the video.

“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” is off Prine’s latest album, the critically acclaimed The Tree Of Forgiveness. In addition to releasing the new video, Prine announced plans for a New Year’s Eve show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and Iris DeMent.

Watch the video for “Knockin’ On Your Screen Door” below.