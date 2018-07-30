After a nearly five-year hiatus, Phosphorescent, the musical project of Matthew Houck, is returning this October with a new album called C’est La Vie.

You can hear the project’s lead single,” New Birth In A New England,” below.

The album was recorded in Nashville, in a studio Houck built by hand after relocating to Music City with his family after a long stint in New York. C’est La Vie, which enters the world on October 5 via Dead Oceans, was mixed by Houck and Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton, Arctic Monkeys).

See tracklist and tour dates after the video.



‘C’EST LA VIE’ TRACK LIST

1. Black Moon / Silver Waves

2. C’est La Vie No. 2

3. New Birth in New England

4. There From Here

5. Around The Horn

6. Christmas Down Under

7. My Beautiful Boy

8. These Rocks

9. Black Waves / Silver Moon

TOUR DATES

8/3-8/4 Happy Valley, OR – Pickathon Music Festival

10/14 Stockholm – Berns

10/15 Oslo – Rockefeller

10/16 Gothenburg – Pustervik

10/17 Copenhagen – Vega

10/19 Hamburg – Nochtspeicher

10/20 Berlin – Frannz

10/22 Paris – La Maroquinerie

10/23 Brussels – Autumn Fall at Botanique

10/24 Amsterdam – Paradiso Noord

10 26 Liverpool – Grand Central Hall

10/27 Dublin – Tivoli

10/28 Leeds – Brudenell

10/30 London – Shepherd Bush Empire

11/08 New Orleans, LA- One Eyed Jacks *

11/09 Austin, TX – Emo’s *

11/10 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater *

11/12 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

11/14 Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC *

11/15 Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theatre *

11/17 San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore *

11/21 Seattle, WA – Neptune *

11/24 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theatre *

11/26 Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater *

11/27 St Louis , MO – The Ready Room *

11/29 Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre *

11/30 Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre *

12/01 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

12/02 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom *

12/04 Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall *

12/05 Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall *

12/06 Toronto, ON – Mod Club *

12/07 Northampton, MA – Pearl Street *

12/08 Boston, MA – Royale *

12/11 DC – 9:30 Club *

12/13 Brooklyn, NY– Brooklyn Steel *

12/14 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of The Living Arts *

* = supported by Liz Cooper and The Stampede