New York-based band the Rad Trads have developed a devoted following from their live shows, having toured with acts like Charles Bradley and, most recently, Lake Street Dive. They’ll release a new album, On Tap, later this fall, a release that follows EP Self Help and their debut album Must We Call Them Rad Trads?

Ahead of On Tap‘s release, the band has shared a video for new tune “Good Luck Unto Ya,” a funky kiss-off track with a killer guitar solo and plenty of horns. Songwriter and drummer John Fatum wrote the song after cutting off a toxic friendship, with the chorus refrain, “Hallelujah, good luck unto ya,” serving as a triumphant rallying cry for anyone looking to move on from a shitty situation.

“’Good Luck Unto Ya’ to me is a symphony of catharsis,” Fatum says. “The horns are an ocean, the guitars are waves crashing over you, the bells are wind steady and strong over the top, and somewhere in the center is this little human story, a voice standing up with the audacity to finally declare bullshit on someone, and not only say it, but sing it, yell it, scream it. The other voices join in, and as the track builds we’re all riding the wave together. We’re declaring bull on you, and it’s okay cause that’s just what it is, man. Cut and dry. It just feels good to say it and be real about it. Really damn good.”

The accompanying video was directed by Fidel Ruiz-Healy and Tyler Walker and filmed at Bed Stuy’s Brooklyn Skate, and features some live shots of the band as well as some pretty sweet skating.

Watch the video for “Good Luck Unto Ya” and see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.



The Rad Trads tour dates:

07/24 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

07/25 – Strathmore Summer Concert – Bethesda, MD

07/26 – The Refectory – Columbus, OH

07/27 – Merchant Street Music Festival – Kankakee, IL

08/03 – Levitt Pavilion Westport – Westport, CT

08/15 – Shepard Park (Lake George Arts Summer Concerts) – Lake George, NY