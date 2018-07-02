Summer NAMM 2018 opened for business as usual in downtown Nashville last week, with nearly 500 companies presenting their wares and services to prospective wholesale buyers, working musicians, and the general public. Companies from around the world, with an increasing emphasis on the use of DIY technology and new guitar builder startups, attracted thousands of attendees who wanted to see the latest and greatest ideas in a smaller setting than at Winter NAMM in Los Angeles. From left, Meg Williams, Sheridan Gates and Jenny Teator perform at the booth of guitar stand company Re-Axe Products of Mesa, Arizona. All Photos and text by Rick Moore.
Americana singer Buddy Lee of Richmond, Virginia performs at the booth of Antelope Audio, a leading manufacturer of mics, interfaces, signal processors and more.
Young artist Jake D of Chicago checks out the variety of this year’s new keyboards at the Yamaha booth, where the company’s latest drums, guitars and more were also on display.
Multi-instrumentalist/singer Ari Herstand, author of the best-selling book How To Make It In the New Music Business, performs at NAMM U’s “Best In Show” breakfast session ceremony.
A steady flow of pickers, merchants, and the curious could be found at the large Fender booth, where several new lines, including the Grace Vanderwaal Signature Ukulele, were on display.
Harmonica legend Lee Oskar (War’s “Spill the Wine,” “The World Is a Ghetto”) exhibits some of his revolutionary professional harp line, which includes harmonic minors, altered tunings and more.
Country-pop singer Bailey Callahan, representing Taylor Guitars at Summer NAMM, still can’t resist checking out a spalted burst Hybrid Special acoustic-electric at the Michael Kelly Guitar Co. booth.
Guitarist Jules Van Schelt, playing a CMG guitar, and keyboardist Matt Payne perform at the booth of On Stage, a company that distributes such gear as Payne’s Samson and Medeli keyboards.
Gregory Prince of Sydney, Australia, performs his original song “Music Highway” at the Martin Guitars & Strings open mic, which attracted dozens of performers to the stage.
From left, jazz pianist/composer Chick Corea, members of the Manhattan Transfer, and flutist Hubert Laws jam at the American Music Council’s 35th Annual American Eagle Awards show.
Ben Woods of Los Angeles plays his new signature model Ortega acoustic-electric nylon string guitar, a limited-edition instrument made in Spain.
From left, Brandon Lane Wiggers, Tray Wellington and Maggie Baugh get down with six-string and four-string banjos at the Deering booth.
Joseph LoSchiavo, of the JMC Electric String Instrument Company of Long Island, New York, demonstrates one of his Galaxy 12-string electric harps.
Joe Williams of Gadsden, Alabama checks out a new jumbo from the line of AMI Guitars, a German-based company that is ramping up its presence in the U.S.
Gizzy O’Toole of Tennessee and Chelsea Takami of New York play six-string ukes at the booth of Lanikai Ukuleles, one of the brands of KHS America.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and guitar icon Duane Eddy (“Rebel Rouser,” “Peter Gunn”) banters with a packed house in the Gretsch room.
Will Barton, an endorser of Asher Guitars of Los Angeles, checks out a new Epiphone Zenith Masterbilt acoustic in the shadow of the D’Angelico booth.
Glen McCarthy facilitates a guitar circle with dozens of participants using Fender acoustic guitars, sponsored by the NAMM Foundation, the Guitar and Accessories Marketing Foundation, and Fender Play, the company’s online instructional program.
Peavey Electronics Corporation’s Dana Cox demonstrates a guitar from the company’s Composite Acoustics line of carbon fiber guitars.
Guitarist Cade Bradburn, a lefty playing a guitar with a Telecaster body and a custom aluminum neck, checks out the latest effects pedals and amps at the BOSS booth.
The family that plays together: Twin brothers Andrew and Alex Love, with dad Mark in the middle, check out some new axes at the Taylor booth.
Ruby Leigh Pearson, aka “Lit’l Miss Country,” who has opened for acts such as Mickey Gilley and the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, checks out a Kentucky mandolin at the Saga Music booth.
Multi-talented Nashville-based artist Albanus Thierry performs at the booth of 10S Guitars, a Chinese guitar company specializing in high-end instruments.
Florida native Brianna Alomar performs at the Framus booth, playing a new axe from the company’s ever-expanding acoustic-electric line through a Fishman amplifier.
Guitarist Audley Freed (Black Crowes, Dixie Chicks) plays a Gibson SG through one of the latest models of tube amps from the Swart Amplifier Company.
Nora Murray, a Nashville native now pursuing a music career in Los Angeles, checks out a DeAngelico double-cutaway hollowbody electric with f-holes and the iconic DeAngelico headstock.
