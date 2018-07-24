On September 7, Tom Freund will release a new album, East Of Lincoln. The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter recorded the album with producer Sejo Navajas, and called upon musical friends Ben Harper and Rami Jaffe to help round out his roster of collaborators.

Ahead of the album’s release, Freund has shared a new song, “Freezer Burn.” The folk-rocker looks at the emotional toll roller coaster relationships, and features a melodica solo from Freund. (Yep, you read that right — Navajas dared Freund to give it a shot, and it made the final cut.)

“You know when your favorite ice cream in the freezer gets that mustache of ice hairs?” Freund says. “It’s not sweet, and it’s a bummer, cause it got hot then cold again, it was turned off and on, kinda like a relationship can go. I was being thawed out and then thrown in the freezer a couple of times in this particular relationship, and it was making me edgy. I was confused in my mind: Was it on or were we off? It’s tough to keep up the momentum of a relationship with me feeling ‘the burn.’ So what do I do in this kind of climate and an impending breakup? I look to a song.”

Listen to “Freezer Burn” below.

