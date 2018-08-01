If you’re considering applying to showcase at the 2019 Folk Alliance International Conference, now is your time to pull the trigger. FAI is accepting submissions until August 15.

As described by FAI, showcases at the conference seek to highlight the “broadest international iteration of the [folk] genre,” and span “Appalachian, Americana, blues, bluegrass, Celtic, Cajun, Francophone, global roots, indigenous, Latin, old time, traditional, singer-songwriter, spoken word and every imaginable fusion.”

Showcase applications are $25 for FAI members and $50 for non-members. Submitting artists will be notified of jury results by September 17, with official showcasing artists announced publicly on October 1.

The 2019 FAI Conference takes place at the Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel on February 13 – 17, 2019, in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

For more information on the conference and to apply to showcase, click here. Read our highlights from the 2018 Folk Alliance International Conference here.

