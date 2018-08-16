PRESS RELEASE:

BOSS announces the availability of the Katana-Air, the world’s first totally wireless guitar amplifier. Compact and battery-powered, the Katana-Air features new low-latency wireless guitar technology developed by BOSS and a custom wireless transmitter that plugs into any electric guitar. This gives players the freedom to jam and practice anywhere without fussing with guitar cables or AC connections. It’s also possible to play along with audio streamed via Bluetooth® from an iOS or Android smartphone, and remotely edit tones and effects from the dedicated BOSS Tone Studio app.

Equipped with the same sound-shaping features found in the Katana Version 2 amplifiers, the Katana-Air delivers premium tones for all styles of music. Five channels provide a wide range of sounds, from sparkling clean to BOSS’s custom high-gain Brown sound. There’s also integrated access to over 50 BOSS effects, plus six memories for storing favorite amp and effects setups.

The Katana-Air is a true stereo amplifier with two custom-tuned speakers and up to 30 watts of total power, offering big, rich sound for both guitar amplification and full-range music reproduction. A convenient docking port in the amp charges the battery in the included wireless transmitter, providing up to 12 hours of continuous playing time per charge.

The Katana-Air is always ready to play. It operates in standby mode to conserve energy when idle, and instantly wakes when it senses motion. In addition, the transmitter automatically establishes the optimum wireless connection when docked, with no user operation required.

The Katana-Air wireless guitar amplifier is now available for a U.S. price of $399.99. To learn more, visit Boss.info .

