Earlier this summer, Cat Power announced plans to release Wanderer, a new studio album that follows her 2012 release Sun. Having only released a teaser trailer with that announcement, the acclaimed indie-pop songwriter has shared a first taste of Wanderer in the form of new song “Woman.”

“Woman” features vocals from Lana Del Rey, a friend and former tour mate of Cat Power’s Chan Marshall. The track sees Marshall return to simpler roots, trading in the electronic flourishes of Sun for warm electric guitar and soulful vocal harmonies. She also released a music video, directed by Greg Hunt, in tandem with the track.

Wanderer is out October 5. Cat Power will embark on an extensive tour in support of the album beginning in mid-September. Click here for a full list of tour dates.

Watch the video for “Woman” below.

Related