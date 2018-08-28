On Tuesday, the Country Music Association announced nominees for this year’s CMA Awards.
Chris Stapleton leads nominees with five nods, including nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year (“Broken Halos”) and Album of the Year (From a Room: Vol. 2). This is the second time Stapleton has earned five nominations, the first being in 2016. He received three nominations in 2017.
Other notable nominees include Dann Huff, who has four nominations, and Midland, who, along with eight other artists, notched three nods. July/August cover subject Kacey Musgraves earned an Album of the Year nomination for her latest LP, Golden Hour, as well as a Female Vocalist of the Year nod.
The 52nd annual CMA Awards will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 14. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return as hosts.
See the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year:
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year:
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
Producer: Michael Knox
Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer: Willshire
Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Producers: Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano
Album of the Year:
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U – Keith Urban
Producers: Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson
Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.
Song of the Year:
“Body Like A Back Road”
Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos”
Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey”
Songwriter: Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl”
Songwriter: Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila”
Songwriter: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Female Vocalist of the Year:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year:
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year:
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year:
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
Musical Event of the Year:
“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year:
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar
Derek Wells, Guitar
Music Video of the Year:
“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)
Director: Anthony Mandler
“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood
Director: Randee St. Nicholas
“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson
Director: Jeff Venable
“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Director: Patrick Tracy
New Artist of the Year:
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young