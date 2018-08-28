On Tuesday, the Country Music Association announced nominees for this year’s CMA Awards.

Chris Stapleton leads nominees with five nods, including nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year (“Broken Halos”) and Album of the Year (From a Room: Vol. 2). This is the second time Stapleton has earned five nominations, the first being in 2016. He received three nominations in 2017.

Other notable nominees include Dann Huff, who has four nominations, and Midland, who, along with eight other artists, notched three nods. July/August cover subject Kacey Musgraves earned an Album of the Year nomination for her latest LP, Golden Hour, as well as a Female Vocalist of the Year nod.

The 52nd annual CMA Awards will take place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 14. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return as hosts.

See the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year:

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer: Michael Knox

Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer: Willshire

Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Producers: Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano

Album of the Year:

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Daniel Tashian, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U – Keith Urban

Producers: Keith Urban, Dan McCarroll, J.R. Rotem, Josh Kerr, Jason Evigan, Greg Wells, Benny Blanco, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, Jesse Shatkin, Jimmy Robbins, Oscar Holter, Matt Rad, Eric Valentine, Ian Kirkpatrick, Mike Elizondo, Captain Cuts, Ross Copperman, Dann Huff, Peter Karlsson

Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Joe London, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall Stewart, Arturo Buenahora Jr.

Song of the Year:

“Body Like A Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey”

Songwriter: Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl”

Songwriter: Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila”

Songwriter: Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Female Vocalist of the Year:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year:

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year:

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year:

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

Musical Event of the Year:

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate” – Maren Morris (Feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Musician of the Year:

Jerry Douglas, Dobro

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Dann Huff, Guitar

Mac McAnally, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar

Music Video of the Year:

“Babe” – Sugarland (Featuring Taylor Swift)

Director: Anthony Mandler

“Cry Pretty” – Carrie Underwood

Director: Randee St. Nicholas

“Drunk Girl” – Chris Janson

Director: Jeff Venable

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Director: Patrick Tracy

New Artist of the Year:

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

