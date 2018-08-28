Earlier this summer Dawes released its sixth album, Passwords, a lyrically nuanced record that finds the band indulging its softer-rock tendencies, something akin to a thinking man’s yacht rock, if you will.

One of the tracks on the album, “Feed The Fire,” addresses the artist’s relentless need for acceptance by way of their work, while also acknowledging the potentially destructive nature of such impulses. “Trying to ignore some of the darker implications/ Of smiling for the camera with my hands in wet cement,” sings Taylor Goldsmith, who co-wrote the song, in the second verse.

Weighing in on the track, via email, Goldsmith added: “This song is about telling myself that the next bit of validation/attention I’ve been looking for is all I finally need to feel ‘okay,’ while also being aware that to attain any sort of actual peace/enlightenment then I should be trying to shed myself of that need/egocentric thinking in the first place, and the juxtaposition therein … so that made us think, “Then why don’t we perform it in front of a beautiful SWIMMING POOL?!?”

Watch the video below, and see the band’s tour dates for the rest of 2018.

September 7 /// St. Paul, MN /// Palace Theatre

September 8 /// Maquoketa, IA /// Codfish Hollow

September 9 /// Kalamazoo, MI /// State Theatre

September 11 /// Indianapolis, IN /// The Vogue

September 12 /// Pittsburgh, PA /// Stage AE

September 14 /// Portland, ME /// State Theatre

September 15 /// Fredericton, NB, Canada /// Harvest Jazz And Blues Festival^

September 16 /// Canton, MA /// Festival on the Farm ^

September 18 /// New Haven, CT /// College Street Music Hall

September 19 /// Red Bank, NJ /// Count Basie Theatre

September 20 /// Cary, NC /// Koka Booth Amphitheatre%

September 22 /// Franklin, TN /// Pilgrimage Festival ^

September 23 /// Atlanta, GA /// Tabernacle

September 25 /// Lincoln, NE /// Bourbon Theatre

September 26 /// Denver, CO /// Ogden Theatre

September 28 /// Reno, NV /// Cargo Concert Hall

September 29 /// Sacramento, CA /// Farm to Fork Festival ^

September 30 /// Portland, OR /// Revolution Hall

October 1 /// Seattle, WA /// Showbox

October 3 /// Eugene, OR /// HiFi Music Hall

October 4 /// Petaluma, CA /// Mystic Theatre

October 29 /// San Diego, CA /// Observatory North Park

October 30 /// Las Vegas, NV /// Brooklyn Bowl

October 31 /// Tucson, AZ /// The Rialto Theatre

November 2 /// Austin, TX /// Stubb’s

November 3 /// Dallas, TX /// Bomb Factory

November 4 /// Houston, TX /// The Heights Theatre

November 6 /// Oklahoma City, OK /// The Jones Assembly

November 7 /// Tulsa, OK /// Cain’s Ballroom

November 9 /// Birmingham, AL /// Iron City

November 10 /// Cincinnati, OH /// Taft Theatre

November 11 /// Chattanooga, TN /// The Signal

November 13 /// Richmond, VA /// The National

November 14 /// Charlotte, NC /// The Underground

February 10-17 /// Tampa, FL /// Cayamo Cruise 2019

^ Festival Date

%w/ Old Crow Medicine Show

