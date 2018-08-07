The live-streaming channel DittyTV has a bounty of in-house concerts coming down the pike. The show airs at 8 p.m. CST on selected dates. To watch, simply log on to DittyTV.com.

Sunday, August 12th, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Sam Morrow.



Future air-dates include:

Monday, August 13th, at 8AM/CDT

Wednesday, August 15th, at 1PM/CDT

Wednesday, August 15th, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Jason Eady.

Future air-dates include:

Thursday, August 16th, at 8AM/CDT

Sunday, August 19th, at 1PM/CDT

Sunday, August 19th, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Tommy Emmanuel.



Future air-dates include:

Monday, August 20th, at 8AM/CDT

Wednesday, August 22nd, at 1PM/CDT

Wednesday, August 22nd, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of The Marcus King Band.

Future air-dates include:

Thursday, August 23rd, at 8AM/CDT

Sunday, August 26th, at 1PM/CDT

Sunday, August 26th, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Jerry Douglas.



Future air-dates include:

Monday, August 27th, at 8AM/CDT

Wednesday, August 29th, at 1PM/CDT

Wednesday, August 29th, at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Jeremy Pinnell.

Future air-dates include:

Thursday, August 30th, at 8AM/CDT

Sunday, September 2nd, at 1PM/CDT

Wednesday, September 5th at 8PM/CDT is the DittyTV Concert Series Premiere of Mike and the Moonpies.

Future air-dates include:

Thursday, September 6th at 8AM/CDT

Sunday, September 9th at 1PM/CDT

