Martin Guitar has expanded their popular solid mahogany 15 Series with a respectful nod to the working musician. The D-15M StreetMaster™ model is built to the same specifications as the D-15M model but Martin has added a beautifully distressed satin finish. The StreetMaster™ is perfect for your next gig, whether it be at the historic Ryman Theater or a day of busking in the big city. Enjoy the look and feel of a well-worn instrument with the lifetime warranty and the superb playability of a brand new guitar. The 15 Series StreetMaster™ models come with a gig bag making them ready to hit the streets!

List price: $1,799.00

Want to win? Simply fill out the form below and tell us your “5 Favorite Country Songs” and you’ll be entered to win the guitar and set of Titanium strings.

Selected entries will be printed in our November/December 2018 issue.

Deadline: September 30th, 2018 at 11:59pm CST.

The "High Five" Contest: 5 Favorite Country Songs Contact Information Name * First Last Name * Last Email * Address * Address City * State / Province Postal * Country * Birthdate * Which of these best represent you? * An aspiring songwriter A part-time songwriter A full-time songwriter A lover of music news A consistent reader of American Songwriter's Print Magazine A musician newly aware of American Songwriter Favorite Country Song #1 * Favorite Country Song #2 * Favorite Country Song #3 * Favorite Country Song #4 * Favorite Country Song #5 * Terms and Conditions * I have read and agree with the Contest Terms & Conditions.

Related