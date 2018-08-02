On September 28th, Katie Cole will release Things That Break Part 1, the first of two EPs of new music. The second EP is slated to come in early 2019.

Ahead of the first EP’s release, Cole has shared a new track, “Time On My Hands.” A spare acoustic ballad that showcases Cole’s vulnerable vocal, the song details what too often accompanies a broken heart: too much free time.

“This song more than anything is about patience and being honest about your own heartache,” Cole says. “I suppose there’s a point many people get to after a relationship ends where you have no choice but to give in to your circumstances and just wait it out. This story is also about the possibility that there is perhaps something better to come and a reminder that all things, whether good or bad, will pass.”

Cole is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter who’s also known for lending her instrumental talents to other artists. She’s currently out on tour playing keys with the Smashing Pumpkins.

Listen to “Time On My Hands” below.



