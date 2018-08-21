On September 21, Matthew Perryman Jones will release The Waking Hours, a new album due via Tone Tree. His fifth studio release, The Waking Hours follows 2015’s Cold Answer. Jones tapped Josh Kaler to produce the album, which the pair recorded alongside multi-instrumentalist Owen Biddle.

Ahead of the album’s release, Jones has shared a first taste of The Waking Hours in new song “Lovers In Another Life.” Built on a hypnotic beat and bed of electronic flourishes, the song provides a lush backdrop for Jones’ sturdy, soulful vocals.

“‘Lovers In Another Life’ was almost the title track of the record,” Jones says. “While exploring this concept I had this inner nag that wouldn’t let me rest on it. It’s not what the whole record is about. It’s only a dramatic chapter in a larger story. I have fumbled through and lost myself in pursuit of love (or what I thought was love) but am slowly waking up. Thus, the new album is called The Waking Hours. It’s more about coming back to something true within yourself and being awake to your own life.”

Listen to “Lovers In Another Life” below.

Matthew Perryman Jones Tour Dates:

Aug 24 – Nashville, TN – Books, Bars & Guitars: American Summer

Sept 12-16 – Nashville, TN – AmericanaFest

Sept 21 – Newark, OH – Thirty One West

Sept 22 – Lake Orion, MI – 20 Front Street

Sept 23 – Chicago, IL – City Winery

Sept 25 – Shell Lake, WI – The Potter’s Shd

Sept 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Aster Café

Sept 27 – Ames, IA – The Maintenance Shop

Sept 29 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

Oct 11 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

Oct 12 – Duluth, GA – Red Clay Music Foundry

Oct 13 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse

Oct 14 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

Oct 16 – Vienna, VA – Jammin’ Java

Oct 17 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

Oct 18 – Newtown Square, PA – Burlap and Bean

Oct 20 – Somrville, MA – Thunder Road

Oct 21 – New Haven, CT – Café Nine

Oct 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Café

Oct 24 – Newport, KY – Southgate House Revival

