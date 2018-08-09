Earlier this year, Mitski announced plans to release Be The Cowboy, a new album that follows 2016’s Puberty 2. With that announcement she released the album cut “Geyser” and has since also shared radio single “Nobody.”

Just shy of Be The Cowboy‘s August 17 release, Mitski has now dropped another track from the LP, a spare, keys-heavy ballad about revisiting an old love titled “Two Slow Dancers.” The emotional cut is the 14-song album’s closing track.

Mitski is currently on tour, with dates scheduled through the end of the year. Check out the full list of dates here.

Listen to “Two Slow Dancers” below.

